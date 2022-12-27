BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleges MVA govt under Uddhav Thackeray suppressed Disha Salian case

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya alleged the Disha Salian death case was suppressed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray.

The Disha Salian death case was suppressed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. I request Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to make details of the case public, Somaiya said.

Fadnavis, on December 22, had said in the state Assembly that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to conduct a probe into the death of Salian.

Somaiya also slammed Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claiming the MVA government filed “12 fake FIRs against me but failed to show a single piece of paper about any corruption

Salian (28), a former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area on June 14, 2020.