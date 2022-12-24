BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore seriously injured after car falls off bridge in Maharashtra’s Satara

BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore’s car met with an accident in Satara district of Maharashtra. The accident took place at around 3.30 am on Saturday near a crematorium on the Pune-Pandharpur road. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell off a bridge into a gorge.

Jaykumar Gore suffered a rib fracture and has been shifted to Ruby Hospital in Pune. Two others, who were traveling with the BJP leader, were seriously injured in the accident and have been admitted to a hospital in Baramati for treatment, while another suffered minor injuries.

“BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore met with an accident on the Pune-Pandharpur road in Satara district near Malthan last night. He has been shifted to a Pune hospital along with his driver and two guards,” reported news agency ANI quoting Satara SP Sameer Shaikh.