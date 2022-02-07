BJP MLA Ram Kadam writes to CM Thackeray, requests memorial of Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Monday wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray, requesting a memorial of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

His letter read, “After India’s greatest singer Lata didi has been laid to rest at Shivaji Park, a more fitting tribute to the nation’s pride will be to have a memorial dedicated to Lataji at the very same iconic ground. This has been a growing chorus amongst millions of Lataji’s fans worldwide. A memorial can serve as an emotional place where fans can pay homage to her."

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The last rites with full State honours of the legendary singer were performed on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.