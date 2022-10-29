BJP president Ashish Shelar says has Uddhav Thackeray taken the responsibility of fulfilling Aurangzeb's dream?

Aurangzeb could not fulfill his dream of conquering the Marathi people in Maharashtra. Ashish Shelar asked whether Uddhav Thackeray has taken the responsibility of fulfilling that dream.

The Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar today in a press conference strongly criticized the policies of Uddhav Thackeray group. A few days ago, BJP strongly objected to the word Marathi Muslim used by Shiv Sena. Ashish Shelar alleged that this is an attempt to deceive the Marathi people and mislead the Muslim opinion, Tv9 Marathi reported.

Each party has the freedom to implement its goal policy. But if any social issues are going to arise tomorrow due to the policies of the party, they should be brought before the people in time. On October 22, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saman may have read a news. On the mouthpiece it was said that some people support the Thackeray group under the heading Marathi Muslim support, Ashish Shelar said.

Shiv Sena Thackeray group has slowly planted a new idea of ​​sowing votes for their own political interests. This thinking smacks of political selfishness. Ashish Shelar alleged that this is an attempt by the Thackeray group to set a narrative and win the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Tv9 Marathi further reported.