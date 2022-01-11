BJP should give Chief Minister's post to Sena with a big heart, says Ramdas Athavale

In order to keep Congress and NCP out of power in the state, Let Sena continue to have the post of the chief minister and BJP should be given the post of deputy chief minister. This alliance between two former partners is essential for the betterment of Maharashtra, said Union Social Justice Minister and Republican Party President Ramdas Athavale while addressing a press conference in Nashik on Monday.

Union Minister Athavale had visited Nashik on Monday to pay a condolence visit to the residence of poet Vinayak Pathare. He said the RPI would stay with the BJP in the five state elections, while the BSP's base in Uttar Pradesh had shrunk. We are going to contest some seats as our party has a chance there. We will try our best to give 8 to 10 seats to BJP. As Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is not in good health, there is an atmosphere in the Sena that someone else in the Shiv Sena should be given the post of Chief Minister. He suggested that Devendra Fadnavis should be given the post of Chief Minister instead of appointing someone else as the Chief Minister.