BJP spends crores on publicity but no medicines for children: Rahul Gandhi on deaths in Maharashtra hospital

The Congress criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the tragic loss of 24 lives within a 24-hour period at a government hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra. Former party leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that the BJP government spends crores of rupees on publicity but there is no money for childrens’ medicines.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded strict action against those responsible and compensation for the affected families. According to a senior Maharashtra health official earlier in the day, 24 deaths—including those of 12 infants—have been reported in the past 24 hours at a government hospital in Nanded. According to the official, a three-person expert group has been assembled to investigate the occurrence.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the news of the death of 24 people, including 12 newborns, due to shortage of medicines in a government hospital in Maharashtra is extremely saddening and expressed his deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. The BJP government spends thousands of crores of rupees on its publicity, but there is no money for medicines for children? In the eyes of the BJP, the lives of the poor have no value, he alleged.