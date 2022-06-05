BJP suspends spokesperson Nupur Sharma after her remarks on Prophet Mohammad

BJP on Sunday suspended Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal from the party's primary membership after alleged controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad that led to violence in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, ANI reported.The development has come hours after the BJP issued a note saying the party "respects all religions" and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality.Amid a row over remarks of Nupur Sharma, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion.

The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy, he said. The statement, however, made no direct mention of any incident or comment.Singh said, "During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion."India's Constitution gives right to every citizen to practice any religion of his or her choice and to honour and respect every religion, he said.Violence erupted in parts of Kanpur after Friday prayers as members of two groups clashed and threw stones at each other over a call to shut down markets in protest against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed during a recent news debate on the Gyanvapi issue. Thirteen police personnel and thirty other people from both sides were injured in the clash.







