BJP will install next mayor in Kalyan-Dombivli civic body: Ravindra Chavan

Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravindra Chavan on Monday said the next mayor of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Thane district will be from his party. Speaking to party workers here, Chavan said during the last civic polls, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was a minister then, had admitted that the Bharatiya Janata Party had all the right to seek the (KDMC) mayor's post.

Chavan alleged that, during that period, Shinde had mentioned that there was an issue related to Matoshree (the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray) regarding the matter. According to Chavan, Shinde had endorsed the BJP's request to divide the mayoral position in KDMC. Chavan also stated that the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena would be collaborating in upcoming elections in Maharashtra.

BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Shinde will contest all forthcoming elections together. Only the BJP nominee will become the mayor of KDMC after the elections. We are hopeful that both parties will have a due agreement on the mayoral nominee. The entire process will be done by taking the alliance into confidence, Chavan said.

He claimed CM Shinde never goes back on his word and this time too he will keep his promise. There are 122 members in the KDMC general body.The KDMC was ruled by Shiv Sena (undivided) before its term expired. The undivided Shiv Sena and the BJP were allies till late 2019 before the Thackeray-led party snapped ties and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.