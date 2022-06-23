BJP's Amit Malviya slams Uddhav Thackeray, calls Shiv Sena supremo the worst chief minster

Trouble seems to be mounting for Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray from all quarters after his govt is in the brink of collapse. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya has slammed Uddhav for his way of functioning the govt. Malviya, known for his scathing remarks against BJP's opponents, said that Thackeray has been one of the worst performing chief minsters and also hit out at him for not able to keep the Sena MLAs united.

The BJP leader took a dig at the Sena president, saying that despite Thackeray being in power in Maharashtra and sitting at the top post, his legislators disapprove of his government.Uddhav Thackeray inherited the party, power and Balasaheb’s legacy. He became CM by deceit and has been one of the worst performing CMs. Today, despite being in power, he has no control over his party, his legislators disapprove of his government. Classic case of incompetence!" Malviya tweeted.Malviya, in-charge of BJP's National Information and Technology Department, also hit out at Uddhav Thackeray for meeting NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Sena workers despite testing positive for COVID."We were told that Uddhav Thackeray is Covid positive. But he has since met Sharad Pawar at his residence and moved amongst people, who apparently turned out to see him go back home, he shouldn’t have left in the first place. This deceit is what has led to Sena MLAs revolting…" Malviya's another tweet read.