BJP’s Haryana Assembly Win Busts Opposition’s “Fake Narrative,” Says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated on Wednesday that the BJP's success in the Haryana assembly elections has busted the "fake narrative" created by its rivals during the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year.

During a press briefing at the Nagpur airport, Fadnavis pointed out that while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi allies previously claimed to be united, they are now publicly criticizing one another. He also noted that discussions regarding seat-sharing among the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's NCP, are nearing completion.

Elections for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are expected to take place next month. Defying anti-incumbency trends, the ruling BJP achieved a hat-trick of victories in Haryana, successfully retaining power and thwarting the Congress party's efforts to regain a foothold in the assembly elections, the results of which were announced on Tuesday. The BJP secured its highest-ever total of 48 seats, while the Congress obtained 37 seats in Haryana.

In response to a question regarding comments made by some Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders about their ally Congress following the Haryana election results, Fadnavis stated that he would refrain from commenting, as it is an internal matter for them.

"But, I want to tell that the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) till yesterday were sitting ready to attack the BJP if it had lost Haryana elections. But, they did not get that the opportunity yesterday and they understood the mood of the country," he said. "Hence, till yesterday those who were saying 'we are together' are asking today 'hum tumhare hain kaun' (who are you)," he quipped.

