BJP's Shweta Mahal's clarification on fraud calls

Mumbai- A case has come to light that a man cheated MLA Madhuri Misal and 4 women MLAs by claiming that the mother was admitted to the hospital and that she needed help for treatment. Pooja Misal, daughter of MLA Madhuri Misal has filed a complaint in the Bibwewadi police station. Based on that, the police have registered a case against Mukesh Rathod and the owner of the Google Pay phone. BJP MLA Shweta Mahale has now explained this.

"I also got a call for help, but we did not help. After thorough investigation of the concerned young man, we got to know that he is lying. He lied that he is from my constituency. So I have not been cheated financially. Strict action has been taken against such people. In the meantime, it is necessary to take action against such fraudulent people to help the needy," said Shweta Mahale.

According to the police, Mukesh Rathod called MLA Madhuri Misal's mobile phone. The doctor has admitted his mother to the hospital in Baner and said that she needs money for her medical treatment. He was given a Google Pay number and asked to send Rs 3,400 to it. Accordingly Misal sent the money.

He also cheated some money from his fellow MLAs in the Assembly, Meghna Bordikar Sakore, MLA Devyani Farande and MLA Shweta Mahale. Pooja Misal had earlier filed a complaint in the cyber police station in this matter. When they did the preliminary investigation, it became clear that the accused had cheated with 4 women MLAs. After that, a case has been registered at Bibvewadi Police Station for further investigation and Senior Police Inspector Vilas Sonde is investigating.