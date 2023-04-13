BJP's version of ideology seeks to engineer riots between Hindus and Muslims

In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party over the issue of Hindutva, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) said the BJP's version of the ideology seeks to engineer riots between Hindus and Muslims, and then reap political benefits out of them.

Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit maintained its former ally has found love for the Muslim community ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena (UBT) said the national saffron party reaches out to the minority community by wearing the veil of secularism when elections are around the corner.

The 2024 (Lok Sabha) polls are around the corner which is why the BJP has found love for the Muslim community. Will his love last for a year till the elections or will it stop after that? Their Hindutva is to engineer riots between Hindus and Muslims, and then reap political benefits out of them, said the editorial.

Hindu-Muslim polarisation is their traditional modus operandi and reaping political benefits out of it is the BJP's real face, the Opposition party alleged. The Shiv Sena (UBT) publication dubbed the BJP as hypocrite.