BMC commissioner orders to cut water supply in 216 dangerous buildings in Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to issue notices on dangerous buildings in the face of monsoon. A total of 216 buildings in Mumbai are in a very dangerous condition, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has ordered to cut off water supply to these buildings.

The commissioner had recently called a review meeting to review the pre-monsoon works. At that time, the Commissioner gave the above instructions regarding the dangerous building. All private and municipally owned buildings in the city and suburbs are surveyed. C-1 category includes buildings which require immediate demolition due to becoming extremely dangerous.

A total of 216 buildings in Mumbai are in a very dangerous condition, most of these 114 buildings are in the western suburbs. It includes 36 buildings in the city and 66 buildings in the eastern suburbs. Out of 216 buildings, cases related to 110 buildings are in court. Whereas the cases of 9 buildings are with the Technical Advisory Committee.

According to the policy of BMC, structural inspection of buildings older than 30 years is carried out. A 354 notice is issued to vacate houses in buildings found to be dangerous during structural inspection.