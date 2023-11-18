BMC files complaint against Aaditya Thackeray for illegally inaugurating Delisle road bridge

Mumbai Police have filed a case against Aditya Thackeray, a leader of the Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction, along with other office bearers. The charges pertain to the alleged unauthorized inauguration of the Delisle Road Bridge in Lower Parel.

A complaint was filed by the road department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the NM Joshi police station and thereafter a case was registered under sections 143, 149, 326, and 447 of the IPC.

According to Mumbai police Aaditya Thackeray along with Sunil Shrinde, Sachin Ahir, former Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Snehal Ambekar and 15-20 activists went to the location and inaugurated the bridge. Delisle road bridge was not fully ready for traffic and there was no permission from the BMC to open the bridge.

UBT Shiv Sena leader cited Public suffering behind opening the bridge without the permission of the BMC. The Delisle bridge is crucial link between Lower Parel, Worli, Prbhadevi, and Currey Roads in the west and Byculla and other areas in the east. It was shut on July 24, 2018, after being declared unsafe by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.