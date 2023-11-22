BMC Imposes Rs 10,000 fine on offender caught dumping waste in sea at Gateway of India

In a swift response to a viral video, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reportedly imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on an individual caught dumping waste in the sea near the iconic Gateway of India. The incident, which occurred on Monday, sparked public outrage, leading to calls for strict action.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's directives earlier prompted the BMC to establish a dedicated helpline for garbage complaints in June. Despite a decrease in complaints during the monsoon season, social media continued to shed light on the persisting issue. The video circulating online depicted a man disposing of garlands, flowers, and general waste at the heritage site.

It hurts just to see this. No amount of improvement in physical infrastructure can improve the city’s quality of life if the civic attitude isn’t transformed. @IqbalSinghChah2 @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/Efh0ssHQ3f — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2023

Responding promptly, the solid waste management department of BMC's A ward collaborated with the Mumbai police to trace the taxi number used by the individual at Gateway of India. An official from A ward emphasized, "A fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on the person. Such stringent action will send a message to deter individuals from discarding garbage on the road or in the sea."

To address open dumping issues, the BMC has appointed special squads in each ward. However, despite these efforts, they still receive approximately 30 complaints of this nature. A Praja Foundation report in May highlighted a significant surge in citizen grievances related to solid waste management, increasing from 5,519 in 2013 to 12,351 in 2022. Notably, around 4,356 of the 2022 complaints were related to uncollected garbage.

In a bid to enhance solid waste management practices, the BMC has announced a two-day program sending 450 workers to Indore to learn best practices.