BMC Ramps Up Desilting Operations Ahead of Monsoon to Prevent Waterlogging

Monsoon in Mumbai prompts Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) into action. This year, BMC has already enlisted 31 different agencies at a total cost of Rs 249 crore to conduct desilting in all the nullahs across Mumbai.



Desilting involves the removal of silt, muck, and sediments deposited in the nullahs, canals, and rivers in the city. These sediments impede the flow of water, leading to water overflow during heavy rains, causing waterlogging. Consequently, BMC undertakes desilting of drains year-round to ensure uninterrupted water flow.



During the monsoon, 1.57 lakh MT will be removed, with the remaining 1.32 lakh MT targeted for removal between October 2024 and March 2025. This year, BMC aims to remove 13.1 crore Metric Tonnes (MT) of silt over the next year, with approximately 10.2 crore MT slated for removal by May 2024, ahead of this year's monsoon. BMC official stated, "With the monsoon approaching, tenders are underway to prevent any delays. Agencies have been finalized, and work orders issued. Desilting operations will commence by the first week of April to meet the pre-monsoon target by the end of May."



Of the agencies appointed by BMC, 15 will conduct desilting in the western suburbs, 10 in the eastern suburbs, and three in the island city. BMC has targeted to remove 75% of the quantity by May 15. Mumbai has 309 major drains and four rivers, with an approximate total length of 290 km and 508 small nullahs that are 605 km long, also there are around 2,004 km of roadside gutters. Last year, the Storm Water Drain department claimed to remove 11.70 lakh tonnes of silt from nullahs.

