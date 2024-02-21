BMC Realigns Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Tunnels to Expedite Project, Minimize Tribal Disturbance

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to realign the tunnels for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) to expedite the project while minimizing disturbance to tribal agricultural lands. Despite this decision, the affected tribal communities are reportedly unaware of the revised plans. P. Velarasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), explained that during the initial survey, there was opposition from the tribal communities, leading to a temporary halt in the work. However, after a thorough map review, the alignment was adjusted to minimize disruption, accelerate the project, and stay within permissible parameters. The realignment aims to create a win-win situation by speeding up the project while reducing the impact on tribal residents.

The stretch starting from Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research up to Film city has been realigned. According to officer P.Velrasu, the tunnel project will entail a section being cut and covered before transitioning into a 4.7 km tunnel opening at Khindipada. The cut and shut process will occur for a 1.2 km patch up to the Film City area. The BMC plans to use tunnel boring machines (TBMs) for a 4.7 km patch to avoid disruption to wildlife. The GMLR project, spanning 12.2 km, includes the construction of two tunnels below Sanjay Gandhi National Park, exiting at Khindipada in Mulund.

BMC-run GMLR project has been facing opposition from tribals in Aarey Colony as the construction of the twin tunnels due to potential adverse impact on two tribal hamlets, Habale pada and Nagarmudi pada in Film City. Dinesh Shankar Habale, a resident of Habale pada, expressed surprise at the lack of communication regarding these developments, though he acknowledged the potential benefits of the realignment in safeguarding homes and farmlands. Habale said, "We had a meeting on 13 february at ward office but nothing of such was informed to us." An RTI filed by him revealed that the proposed use of the cut-and-cover method for tunnelling, could result in the destruction of at least 8 to 10 homes and farmland, further fueling controversy between the BMC and tribal communities. Recent protests by hamlet residents have hindered soil testing efforts by project contractors.

Aarey activist Sanjiv Valsan stressed the importance of verifying the BMC's assurances regarding technicalities and implementation of the realignment. He said, "realignment means a lot of technicalities, it needs to be studied. What patch it is, and what method they are using for digging tunnels, as this can help minimise the destruction?" Environmental social activist Vithal Lad echoed similar sentiments. He said, "It is good it happens, but nothing can be believed, until it is implemented. We will wait for that."



Tribal does not oppose the project but has demanded compensation and rights under Forest Rights Act 2006. Regarding tribal rights and compensation, Velarasu clarified that these matters fall under the jurisdiction of the collector and respective ward offices, with no direct involvement from the Bridge department. The BMC has issued work orders, and the project is scheduled for completion within five years. Velarasu noted that the arrival of tunnel boring machines will take 9 to 12 months, after which construction will commence.