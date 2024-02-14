BMC Plans Water Cuts in Mumbai as Lake Levels Dip, Implementation by Month's End

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is poised to implement water cuts in Mumbai by the end of this month, as the water stock in the city's seven lakes has plummeted to 49.37%, the lowest in the past three years. Concerns are mounting over a potentially harsher summer ahead, prompting the BMC to take proactive measures.

The civic body's has decided to implement water cuts because the water stock reaching half its total capacity, with lake levels at 54.89% on the same day last year and 57.39% in 2022.

P. Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), stated that if the BMC's appeal to the irrigation department for additional potable water is not granted, the city may have to enforce water cuts by the month's end. Despite efforts to secure more water, the dwindling lake levels remain a pressing issue, exacerbated by lower rainfall during the monsoon months of September and October.

Experts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) attribute the accelerated depletion of lake levels to a warmer winter and the early withdrawal of the monsoon, leading to increased evaporation. This situation poses a significant challenge to Mumbai residents, especially with forecasts predicting a harsher summer characterized by more frequent heatwaves, possibly exacerbated by the El Nino phenomenon.

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather Services emphasized that El Nino years typically bring warmer temperatures, indicating a potentially challenging summer ahead with the likelihood of heatwaves across India.