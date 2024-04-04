BMC Teachers Face Question Paper Shortage for Final Exams

Teachers in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools are voicing their frustration with the Maharashtra State Education Department regarding the implementation of the Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) project. Their primary concern revolves around the inadequate provision of question papers for final examinations.

Speaking anonymously, a BMC teacher stated, "Every year, we provide the exact number of students enrolled in our school to the Maharashtra State Education Department to ensure an adequate supply of examination papers. However, despite having 300 students, we received only a quarter of the required question papers. For example- I have 41 students in class 6, and I received only 19 papers. This leaves many students without papers, potentially leading to their failure due to circumstances beyond their control."

Teachers argue that the problem isn't confined solely to BMC schools; rather, it encompasses all educational institutions where question papers for three subjects are consistently set by the education board. Last year, the Maharashtra government issued a Government Resolution (GR) stipulating centralized assessment tests for classes 3 to 8 in mathematics, first language, and third language. These question papers, prepared by the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), impact both government-run and aided schools adhering to the Maharashtra state board curriculum.

BMC teachers emphasize that insufficient paper supplies have been an annual challenge, causing significant inconvenience. One teacher remarked, "During today's first language examination, we were only allowed to photocopy the question paper at the last minute. The same is the story with Maths paper, we received fewer copies and yet a decision is pending on what to do with the left numbers."

The objective of these tests is to establish standardized parameters for assessing student learning levels within the state board curriculum. Despite an approved expenditure of Rs 14.6 crore for this initiative, teachers are questioning the allocation of funds and the efficacy of the scheme.

A BMC teacher questioned the rationale behind implementing such schemes when basic requirements like timely and adequate question paper distribution are not met. They suggested alternatives such as conducting examinations independently or electronically sharing questions for local printing.

Addressing the situation, BMC Education Officer Rajesh Kankal stated, "We always aim to provide 5% more question papers than the total required. However, discrepancies may occur, with some schools receiving more while others receive fewer. We are actively addressing these issues by increasing paper distribution and permitting photocopying where necessary."