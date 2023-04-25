BMC to form ward-level task force to control dust pollution

Civic body in Mumbai will form ward-level task force to implement standard operating procedures to control dust pollution rising out of construction activities, an official said.

Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC) release said a seven-member committee under Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Dr Sanjeev Kumar framed the SOPs. Wards have begun appointing these task forces, some of which have also made site visits to ensure effective control of dust pollution, it said.

The task force, with three members each, will be responsible for controlling dust particles during building construction work. Through field visits, the project site will be regularly monitored for dust control, especially in road and bridge construction works underway in Mumbai, it said.

The task force will monitor measures to control dust on the roads through sprinkling of water, cleanliness drives etc, it added. The task force will monitor usage of the type of fuel in hotels, restaurants, dhabas, bakeries, eateries, roadside stalls in Mumbai. It will be responsible for taking appropriate punitive action against the respective contractor/ agency for violations, the release said.