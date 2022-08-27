BMC warns citizens against using old bridges for Ganeshotsav celebrations

BMC has identified 13 old and dilapidated bridges and advised citizens to exercise caution when using them, particularly during processions to bring idols and immersions. The warning follows previous incidents of bridge sections collapsing, such as the Gokhale bridge in Andheri and the Himalaya bridge at CSMT, a report by the Times of India said.The BMC has stated that the weight on three other old bridges at Arthur Road, Byculla Station, and Chinchpokli should not exceed 16 tonnes at any given time.

Additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu said the bridges have been listed as dilapidated as a precautionary measure to avert accidents.“This year people will celebrate Ganapati festival properly, having missed it for two years. There will be traffic and huge crowds. We have issued the advisory to festival organisers and local authorities as a precaution. It is not as if they are ready to collapse any moment now,” Velrasu told HT on Friday.Satish Thosar, chief engineer from the bridges department, said all 13 bridges are over 100 years old. “We have scrutinised these structures before issuing the advisory. Overcrowding should be avoided and people should also not carry large Ganpati idols through them,” Thosar said, adding the bridges are under the railways department.“We have forwarded our advisory to the railways as they are the official owners and any decision of redevelopment lies with them,” he said.Most of these 13 bridges are in central and South Mumbai – the Maharashtrian heartlands of the city – where Ganeshotsava is celebrated with enormous pomp and fervour. Organisers have assured that they will take precautionary measures, Thosar added.

