BMC Warns of Stringent Action if Property Tax Dues Unpaid by May 25

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a stern warning, indicating that stringent measures will be taken against individuals who fail to settle their property tax dues by the May 25 deadline for the fiscal year 2023-24. While urging citizens to fulfill their property tax obligations within the stipulated timeframe, the civic body refrained from outlining the specific actions it intends to pursue against defaulters.

The BMC's tax assessment and collection department has launched an awareness programme through media, social media platforms and other modes. Its ward officer and citizens' facilitation centres are being kept open on holidays for the convenience of the property owners, it said.

In the previous fiscal year, the civic body successfully gathered Rs 3,195 crore in property tax for FY 23-24. Recently, the BMC made a significant decision to implement double property tax collection from May 1 onwards for shops and establishments that fail to display signboards in Marathi language or Devnagari script.