Boisar Election Results 2024: Vilas Sukur Tare of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction Wins Against BVA's Rajesh Raghunath Patil

After a tight contest, the results for Boisar constituency are officially out with Shiv Sena leader of Eknath Shinde faction Vilas Tare emerging victorious by a margin of 43,824 votes against BVA's Rajesh Raghunath Patil.In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rajesh Raghunath Patil of BVA won in this seat defeating Tare Vilas Sukur of SS by a margin of 2,773 which was 01.30% of the total votes cast for the seat. BVA had a vote share of 36.98% in 2019 in this seat.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Tare Vilas Sukur of BVA won in this seat defeating Kamalakar Anya Dalavi of Shiv Sena by a margin of 12,873 which was 7.52% of the total votes cast for the seat. BVA had a vote share of 37.69% in 2014 in this seat.In the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Tare Vilas Sukur of BVA won in this seat defeating Dhanva Sunil Pandugrang of SS by a margin of 13,078 which was 9.48% of the total votes cast for the seat. BVA had a vote share of 38.95% in 2009 in this seat.

A total of 6 candidates were in the fray for the Boisar Assembly seat in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election: Ajinath Balu Bhavar (Bahujan Samaj Party), Bhutkade Shailesh Dashrath (Maharashtra Navnirman sena), Dr Vishwas Valvi (Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)), Naresh Prakash Dhodi (Independent), Rajesh Raghunath Patil (Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi), Vilas Sukur Tare (Shiv Sena).In the 2019 Assembly election, there were 8 candidates from this constituency and in 2014, the number of contestants from this seat was 11, while 12 candidates contested from Boisar in 2009.



