Bombay HC asks Sanjay Raut to respond to ED plea against bail

The Bombay High Court asked Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut to file an affidavit in reply to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) application seeking cancellation of bail granted to him in a money laundering case by a special court.

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre also permitted the ED to amend its application as the order of the special court that granted bail to Sanjay Raut was not available on Wednesday when the application was filed, PTI reported

The matter will be next heard on November 25. The applications shall be amended by November 14. The respondents (Sanjay Raut and Pravin Raut) shall file their reply affidavits one week thereafter. The matter shall be heard on November 25, the court said.

The special court has made certain uncalled for remarks. We are very affected by that, Singh argued. Justice Dangre, however, said in every order some remarks are made that have their effect.