Bombay HC directs Maha govt to decide on Godrej & Boyce plea for hike in land acquisition for Bullet train project

On Monday, the Bombay High Court issued a directive to the Maharashtra government, instructing them to make a decision on an application filed by Godrej & Boyce company within one month. The application pertains to the company's request for an increase in the compensation awarded to them for the acquisition of their land in suburban Vikhroli, which is intended for use in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

A division bench of Justices B P Colabawala and M M Sathaye was hearing a petition filed by the company seeking a direction to the Mumbai suburban district collector and the deputy collector (land acquisition) to make a reference to the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Authority on the company's application seeking enhancement of compensation.

The bench has instructed the relevant authorities in the state government to reach a decision on the company's application within a 30-day timeframe. This decision comes in the backdrop of a legal dispute that has been ongoing since 2019 between the company and the government regarding the acquisition of the company-owned land in Mumbai's Vikhroli area for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

In February this year, the high court dismissed a petition filed by the company challenging the acquisition proceedings. The HC then also said it was open for the company to seek enhancement of the compensation awarded to it. Godrej in its petition said it filed an application in February 2023 before the collector and deputy collector (land acquisition) requesting them to make a reference to the LARR Authority for enhancement of compensation.

Godrej then filed a petition in the HC challenging the collector and deputy collector's inaction, claiming the same was absolutely arbitrary, manifestly unreasonable and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India. It claimed the authorities were deliberately delaying the issue and flouting the Supreme Court's order.

Of the total 508.17 kilometres of rail track for the bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, about 21 km is planned to be underground. One of the entry points to the underground tunnel falls on the land in Vikhroli (owned by Godrej).