Bombay HC extends interim relief to Rahul Gandhi in remarks against PM Modi till Aug 2

Bombay High Court extended till August 2 the interim relief granted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from appearance before a court here in a defamation complaint on his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

The complainant, who claims to be a BJP worker, had alleged that Gandhi's commander-in-thief remark in the context of the Rafale fighter jet deal amounted to defamation.

A single bench of Justice S V Kotwal adjourned the hearing on the plea filed by Gandhi challenging the summons issued to him by the local court in 2021 after the complainant's lawyer sought time. The interim relief granted earlier to continue till August 2, Justice Kotwal said.

Earlier, Gandhi was directed by the local court to appear before it November 2021 in a defamation complaint filed by Mahesh Shrishrimal. Gandhi then approached the HC challenging the summons issued to him. The high court in November 2021 directed the magistrate to defer hearing on the defamation complaint which meant the Congress leader would not be required to appear before the magistrate.

The complainant alleged that Gandhi made defamatory statements against PM Modi at a rally held in Rajasthan in September 2018. As per the complaint, four days later (after the rally), Gandhi purportedly commented on a video and posted on his personal Twitter account: The sad truth about India's commander in thief.

The complainant alleged that Gandhi was making defamatory statements against Modi and by calling him 'Commander in Thief' made a direct allegation of theft against all members of BJP and Indian citizens connected to Modi.