Bombay HC extends relief to Rahul Gandhi from appearance before local court till Jan 25 over his remarks against PM Modi

The Bombay High Court has extended till January 25, 2023 the relief granted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from apperance before a local court in a defamation complaint pretaining to his alleged remarks against PM Narendra Modi.

A single bench of Justice Amit Borkar adjourned hearing till January 20, 2023 on the plea filed by Gandhi challenging the summons issued to him by the local court. The interim relief granted earlier shall continue till January 25, 2023, Justice Borkar said.

The case has been filed over Gandhi’s “commander-in-thief” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. The complainant in the case, BJP supporter Mahesh Shrishrimal, had alleged that the remark made over the Rafale fighter jet deal had hurt the sentiments of PM Modi’s supporters.

Gandhi’s advocate Sudeep Pasbola told the court this is a case where a person is claiming to be defamed by alleged comments made on the prime minister.

Gandhi later approached the high court challenging the summons issued to him. The HC in November 2021 directed the magistrate to defer hearing on the defamation complaint which meant the Congress leader would not be required to appear before the magistrate.