Bombay HC issues directive to halt all construction activities till Diwali

As Mumbai, the nation's financial hub, faces worsening air quality and an increase in respiratory problems, the Bombay High Court took action on Monday. The High Court, recognizing the deteriorating air pollution levels in the city on its own accord (suo motu), issued an order to suspend all construction activities in the city until Diwali, which is on November 12. The objective is to enhance air quality in the region.

A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Girish Kulkarni issued a slew of directions to immediately address the air quality index in a Suo Motu Public Interest Litigation regarding the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai. The court stated, People's lives are more important than developmental works. If the construction is closed for a few days, heaven won’t fall. This decision is intended to curb air pollution and enhance air quality in the city. In addition, the court has also mandated that firecrackers should only be ignited between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. to restrict their impact on air pollution.

Chief Justice (CJ) leading the bench remarked, We propose to stop it till Friday. Let's see if it makes a difference. If it does, we will continue it. Or then allow full compliance. Regarding the transportation of construction material, the CJ stated, "So far as transportation of construction material is concerned, nothing till Friday.