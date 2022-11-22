Bombay HC refuses to hear plea related to disproportionate assets of Thackeray family

In the politics of the state, accusations and counter-accusations are going on at the present time on various issues. Claims and counter-claims are going on between the leaders pf Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the ruling Shinde-BJP. While the political atmosphere is heated on one side, the head of the Thackeray group is on the other. Uddhav Thackeray has got a big relief from the Bombay High Court. A bench of the High Court has refused to hear a petition related to the Thackeray family.

Former chief minister of the state Uddhav Thackeray and a PIL was filed in the High Court alleging that his family had accumulated unaccounted assets. Also, the demand for ordering a thorough investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI in this case came from this petition. Central government, state government, CBI, ED along with Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray, Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray were also made respondents in the petition.

A bench of chief justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice Abhay Ahuja of the Bombay High Court has refused to hear a PIL seeking criminal action against Uddhav Thackeray and his family alleging amassing of unaccounted assets. It has also has been ordered to keep this matter before another bench.

Meanwhile, documents detailing how the Thackeray family indulged in corruption and amassed unaccounted assets were attached with petition. Holding an official position in any political party itself cannot be a legitimate source of income. Holding the constitutional posts of chief minister and cabinet minister in any state is also not a means of income. Uddhav, Aadtiya and Rashmi have never disclosed their official sources of income from any particular services, and businesses. Yet they have been found to have huge assets in cities like Mumbai and in Raigad district, the petition also claimed.