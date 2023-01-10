Bombay HC refuses to postpone JEE Main 2023 exam

Bombay High Court has refused to postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Exam scheduled to be held between January 24 to 31 to April. Hence, students must note that the JEE Main 2023 Exam has not been postponed and will be held as per the schedule released by NTA.

The Court said that it would not be appropriate to postpone exam, which is held across India, on the basis of PIL by a child right activist, whose locus standi is challenged by the exam authorities.

As per the petition filed with the Bombay High Court, students have asked for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 to be postponed due to the clash with the Board Exams 2023 time table and CBSE Practical Exams. Students have also stated that compared to the previous announcements for the JEE Main Exams, NTA has released the JEE Main 2023 on extreme short notice, giving candidates only one months time to prepare.

The marks scored by students is not a true reflection of their actual ability therefore those students with less marks than the eligibility criteria (75%) for this year’s examinations can score very high marks in the upcoming JEE Main 2023, and if a fair chance is denied to them that will affect the future (of) lakhs of bright (students), stated the petition.