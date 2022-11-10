Bombay HC to hear ED's plea against Sanjay Raut bail likely on Friday

The Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut by a special court in a money laundering case could not be heard by the Bombay High Court on Thursday due to paucity of time.

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre said those matters that could not be taken up for hearing on Thursday shall be heard on Friday, PTI reported.

I will continue the board (scheduled list of matters to be heard) tomorrow (Friday), Justice Dangre said stated. Soon after the special court set up under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) granted bail to Sanjay Raut and another accused in the case, businessman Pravin Raut, on Wednesday, the ED filed a petition in the HC seeking cancellation of their bail.