Bombay HC to petitioner: show provision that prohibits VIP entry charges at Trimbakeshwar temple

The Bombay High Court sought to know if there was any provision that did not permit levying of extra charges for the entry of VIPs at the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

A division bench of Justices S V Gangapurwala and S G Dige was hearing a public interest litigation filed by social worker Lalita Shinde, challenging the levy of Rs 200 for VIP entry in the temple by its trust.

The petitioner's lawyer Rameshwar Gite argued that the payment of charges for VIP entry makes a distinction between people. He claimed the temple was a protected monument and managed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and hence the temple trust cannot levy such charges.

If a person asks for some preference, then extra can be charged. Arrangement is made for those persons. You show a provision which says it is not allowed, the high court said.

The new trust committee decided to levy a charge of Rs 200 for VIP entry. Several complaints were sent to the Archaeological Survey of India which in 2015 held that the same was illegal and asked the collector to issue necessary directions. However, till date no action is taken, the plea said.