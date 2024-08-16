Bombay High Court Summons BJP MP Narayan Rane in Election Petition Filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Vinayak Raut

The Bombay High Court on Friday, August 16, issued a summons to BJP MP Narayan Rane in an election petition by Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) candidate Vinayak Raut, challenging Rane's win to the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Sindhudurg constituency.

The case was heard by the single judge bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Sarang Kotwal south the response from Rane and other respondents and listed the matter for consideration on September 12.

According to the petition, the court argued that a speech had been given in a Maharashtra village during the Lok Sabha elections stating that everyone should vote for Narayan Rane; otherwise, they would not get funds for the Gram Panchayat.

UBT leader Raut, who lost the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha to Rane, has now sought re-voting, alleging that the BJP leader used corrupt and illegal means to win the election. Rane had won the Lok Sabha seat by 47,858 votes against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Raut.

Raut, in the petition, also alleged that political workers of Rane had actively and openly pressurised local voters and attracted them by giving them money in exchange for votes.