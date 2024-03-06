Bombay High Court to Hear Gunaratna Sadavarte's Petition against Maratha Reservation on March 8

Mumbai: Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte has filed a petition in the High Court against the 10 percent reservation given to the Maratha community. The matter will come up for hearing on Friday and a notice has also been sent to the state government for the same. Due to Manoj Jarange Patil's agitation, the government held a special session and gave 10 percent reservation to the Maratha community.

Gunaratna Sadavarte said, "Everyone is standing up for their caste. Today, reservations in Maharashtra have gone up to 73 percent, with only 38 seats remaining for the open category. This is unjust to open-category students. There have been attempts to give reservation twice before. When elections come, the opposition parties and the parties in power do the same politics. Elections are around the corner, recruitment is underway for 16,000 seats. We requested the court to hear the matter immediately to stop the injustice meted out to the open class. A division bench of the high court will hear the matter on Friday. A notice has also been issued to the government in this regard," he said.

"The 10 percent reservation given as SEBC is unconstitutional. This reservation should be abolished. The Maharashtra government passed the bill, without inviting objections, it should be scrapped. The Maratha community was shown to be more backward than the nomadic Vimuktas. Marathas cannot be cited as Kunbis. We have come to court with these matters," Sadavarte said.

"Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray created some political atmosphere. Every political party is trying to keep its vote bank intact. Both the opposition and the ruling party joined hands and gave this 10 percent reservation. They're all talking from one side. But no one considers those who belong to the open category. If you increase the reservation, their seats will be reduced. Neither Sharad Pawar nor those in power are worried about the consequences. So it has come to us to take action. No one but the High Court can take care of it. So, we have filed a petition in the high court," he said.

