BREAKING: Colleges, universities in Maha to remain closed till February 15

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has decided to close universities and colleges in the state till February 15 in the wake of increasing covid cases. Due to the increasing prevalence of corona, it was decided to close colleges and universities for the health of students and teachers, said Uday Samant. Recently, the municipal administration had announced a decision to close schools in Mumbai till January 30.

The number of patients in Mumbai is increasing rapidly day by day. More than 10,000 patients were registered in Mumbai yesterday. Therefore, it was decided to close schools for class I to IX and XI in Mumbai till January 30. After that, there was a possibility that the closure of colleges could be announced. Finally, today, Uday Samant has taken a press conference and announced the decision regarding colleges.



What did Uday Samant say?

- Non-Agricultural Universities, state-run universities, deemed universities, self-financed universities and colleges affiliated to them in the State will be closed till 15th February.

- In the meantime, online education will continue as before

- Exams will be online

-If for some reason students do not attend the online exams, they should be given the opportunity to take the exam considering the academic interest.

- Instructions to start helpline to every college and university

- Decision to close the hostel by giving advance notice to the students

- Foreign students will be able to stay in the hostel with care

-Instruction to complete the vaccination of college students

-Students to complete vaccination of students, teachers, non-teaching staff, professors

- Online teaching will be started by professors, non-teaching staff with 50% attendance. All these rules will be applicable to private universities, educational institutes, autonomous colleges.