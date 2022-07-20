Breaking! Election of Chairman, Vice Chairman of Damaji Factories Selection in July 26

Election of Chairman and Vice Chairman of Damaji Sahakari Sugar Factory on Tuesday. It will be held on 26 July 2022 at 11 PM under the chairmanship of Provincial Officer and Election Decision Officer Appasaheb Saminder. The election program has been announced in this regard. Meanwhile, Shivanand Patil's name from the Samavichari Aghadi panel has almost been decided for the post of chairman and a formal announcement is yet to be made, but there is curiosity about who will be nominated for the post of chairman.

The Executive Director has suggested that a meeting of the directors should be held for the selection of the post of Chairman and Vice Chairman of Damaji Cooperative Sugar Factory. Accordingly, the agenda has been served to the elected directors. The notification of the elected members under this process has been published.

According to that, to select office bearers from the newly elected members. The meeting has been organized under the chairmanship of Provincial Officer and Election Decision Officer Appasaheb Samedar. Submission of nomination papers for the post of Chairman and Vice-Chairman to Adhyasi Adhikari 11.00 to 11.30 Scrutiny of nomination letters received from Adhyasi Adhikari 11.30 to 11.40 Withdrawal of nomination papers 11.40 to 12.00 After the withdrawal of candidature Resident Naib Tehsildar Pankaj Rathod informed that a program has been announced to announce the unopposed election of Chairman and Vice Chairman if only one nomination paper remains.