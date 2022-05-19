Breaking! MNS leaders Sandip Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri granted anticipatory bail

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri, who escaped from the clutches of police outside the residence of MNS president Raj Thackeray, have received great relief today. The two were accused of injuring a female police officer.

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to impose Hanuman Chalisa on bongs had expired from May 4. As a result, MNS leaders were arrested by the police. When MNS leaders Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri came out of Thackeray's bungalow, the police tried to arrest them. But they hit the police and escaped from the car. During the riots, a female police officer was seen on the road. As a result, the police had registered a case against them under section 353.

Deshpande had gone missing as it was a non-bailable offense. The driver of Deshpande's car was arrested. A case of culpable homicide has been registered against Sandeep Deshpande. Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri are absconding and police are searching for them. Sandeep Deshpande on all these issues, Santosh Dhuri has been greatly relieved.

Mumbai Sessions Court has granted pre-arrest bail to Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri. The condition is to report to the police station on the 1st and 23rd of every month. Their driver has also been granted bail.

Deshpande is accused of pushing and shoving a female police officer, causing her to fall and get injured. He also gave an explanation on that. 'We watched the news on TV as we left. The female police officer was shown injured in the collision. However, my shock did not reach the female police officer. That is evident in the footage. I was surrounded by 7 to 8 male police officers. It is a protocol for a man not to arrest a female officer while a male officer is present" he said.