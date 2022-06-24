Breaking! Shinde group to push Uddhav Thackeray again?

Shiv Sena's rebel leader, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde has given a clear signal that he will establish power in Maharashtra with BJP. Therefore, it is believed that the movement to form a BJP-Shinde coalition government in the state will accelerate in a day or two, an important development has come to light.

After the dismissal of MLAs, the Shinde faction is now preparing to split the party. For this, former MLAs, party corporators, office bearers are being contacted by Shinde group. It is also learned that some former Shiv Sena MLAs, corporators and party office bearers have left for Guwahati.

The Shinde faction is likely to send a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today regarding its withdrawal from the Mahavikas Aghadi. The establishment of power can also be claimed. Therefore, today is going to be a very important day for political developments in Maharashtra.



Shiv Sena has demanded cancellation of 12 MLAs. But there is no right to suspend. Because we have a large number of people and we have the strength to prove that number, said Eknath Shinde. Eknath Shinde said, "There is no precedent in the country for the suspension of MLAs for not attending the meeting.

It is being said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is behind the revolt of Eknath Shinde. What is going on now is Shiv Sena's game. Uddhav Thackeray is also rumored to have sent Eknath Shinde and other MLAs to Guwahati, the media asked. I don't know anything about this discussion, replied Eknath Shinde.