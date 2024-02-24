Bribery Case: CBI Arrested Western Railway Chief Superintendent In Mumbai

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the Chief Superintendent of the Divisional Railway Manager's Office of Western Railway in Mumbai on charges of bribery. Sanjay Waghela allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to approve bills worth Rs 4.80 crore submitted by a private company that regularly supplies goods to Western Railway.

A private company submitted three bills totalling Rs 4.80 crore for goods supplied to Western Railway. For approval of these bills, the officer of the concerned private company was constantly following up with Waghela. Waghela, who worked as a superintendent in the railway's accounts department, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 100 per lakh rupees for approving the bills. The company filed a complaint with the CBI, which laid a trap and caught Waghela accepting the bribe.

A search of Waghela's residence led to the seizure of documents related to property transactions. The CBI will file a case against Waghela and prosecute him under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The officer conducted raids at two places related to the accused and seized some property purchase and sale documents.

This incident highlights the issue of corruption in government departments. The swift action by the CBI sends a strong message against such practices.

