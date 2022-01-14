Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's guidelines on covid self-testing issued

The sharp rise in demand for home-made antigen testing kits in the third wave of corona has caused concern for the health department. According to municipal officials, many such positive patients may not be registered. Because covid positive people do not inform the relevant agencies. There are thousands of covid self test reports in Mumbai that have not been recorded. Since the municipality does not receive such reports, it is not able to understand the exact number of patients. Therefore, it will now be mandatory for manufacturers and sellers of Rapid Antigen sets to provide details of set sales to the municipality. The municipality has issued regulations regarding the use of this set.

What are the rules?