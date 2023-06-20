"BRS is BJP's new shop to divide farmers' votes," says Jayant Patil

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Jayant Patil criticised the BJP government, accusing them of bringing a new shop, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), into the state to divide farmers' votes.

Patil, speaking at the conclusion of a two-day NCP social justice cell state-level worker camp in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday, highlighted the decrease in cotton prices from Rs 13,000 to Rs 6,500 under the current government, which led to farmers having to discard onions and tomatoes due to low prices.

He expressed the belief that farmers would show their dissatisfaction in the upcoming elections, prompting the government to employ divisive tactics.

Patil emphasised the importance of discussing and preserving the legacies of social reformers such as Jyotiba Phule, Shahu Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Savitribai Phule and Ahilyabai Holkar. He criticised the current government's inefficiency and mentioned that farmers were forced to sell onions in Telangana due to better prices there, but clarified that this did not mean they would support the BRS.