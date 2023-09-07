Buldhana: MSRTC bus and school vehicle collision leaves 17 children and driver injured

In a tragic incident that occurred on September 7th, at around 10 am, at Bibi - Mandwa road in Lonar taluka, a collision between an MSRTC bus and a vehicle carrying schoolchildren left at least 17 children and the driver injured.

The unfortunate accident occurred today around 10 a.m. The injured victims were swiftly transferred to Jalna for immediate medical treatment. The incident transpired when an MSRTC bus collided with a vehicle carrying students from Sahakar Vidya Mandir to their school, just a kilometre away from Bibi.

On the occasion of Gokulashtami, the children were en route to Sahakar Vidyamandir, dressed in various costumes to celebrate the festival. Tragically, the driver of the ST bus lost control near Mandwa village, resulting in a collision with the school vehicle.

Among those injured were children aged between 6 and 16, as well as the driver of the school vehicle. Unfortunately, the driver of the school vehicle sustained severe injuries.