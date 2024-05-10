Buldhana: Two Killed as Speeding Truck Collides with Parked Vehicle

Khamgaon: Two persons were killed on the spot when a speeding truck rammed into a parked truck. The incident took place near Maruti Temple near the railway bridge in Kokta Shivara on Thursday evening.

According to reports, truck number GJ39T9595 carrying an iron angle was parked in front of the Maruti temple. The parked truck was hit by a truck with the number MH18 BZ72222 carrying mangoes at high speed. The driver and conductor of the truck carrying mangoes were crushed to death on the spot. The cabin of the truck was completely smashed.

Traffic on the road was disrupted for some time due to the incident. The deceased have been identified as Jalauddin Khan Farooq Khan, 30, and Bablu Ramgopal, 42. Both of them were residents of Balsamudra village in Madhya Pradesh. Based on the complaint of Rupabhai Mazabhai Rabari (42) from Kachchbhuj Gujarat, Jalamb police registered a case against the truck driver of MH18 BZ 7222 late last night under sections 304A, 279, 427 of the IPC. The police are investigating further.