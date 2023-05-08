Bus-truck collision on Pune-Solapur highway kills two, injures five

A private passenger bus collided with a cargo truck on the Pune-Solapur Highway near Kurkumbh in Pune district, on Saturday. The accident caused two deaths and five injuries. The bus driver was taken into custody by the Maharashtra Police.

The two individuals who lost their lives have been identified as Shobha Gurunath Kalbande, aged 45 and a resident of Karve Nagar, and Mahadev Bhise, aged 45 and a resident of Pimpri Chinchwad.

As per the Daund police, the accident occurred around 6 am near the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation office in Kurkumbh, which is roughly 100 km away from Pune city.

The collision caused severe damage to one side of the bus, resulting in injuries to seven passengers. Unfortunately, two of the passenger couldn't survive their injuries, while the other five passengers are being treated at a private hospital.

The officials stated that they suspect the accident occurred due to the bus driver's inability to control the speeding vehicle. The driver, Saleem Mehboob, has been taken into police custody for causing death and injury due to reckless driving and negligence.