Busy breaking opposition parties: Saamana mouthpiece of Shiv Sena slams PM Modi over rising inflation

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT)'s mouthpiece Saamana slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the national government for growing inflation.

Lashing out at the Centre, a strongly worded Saamana editorial claimed that the Centre is busy breaking the opposition parties amid the soaring prices of essential commodities. As we can see at present, inflation is going through the roof and the prices of essential commodities are sky-rocketing. On top of this, there is fear of a shortage of grains, pulses and sugar.

This has given rise to questions if the government is aware of the situation and is working to bring some respite to the common man burdened by runaway inflation. This government is merely busy breaking the Opposition parties, unleashing central agencies to harass Opposition leaders and resorting to politics while people continue to suffer, the Saamana editorial read.

In a rerun of the Shiv Sena split, which saw the rival flock led by Eknath Shinde join forces with the BJP to depose then-chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, veteran Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar sparked a rebellion in the party earlier this year.