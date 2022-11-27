Byculla station receives UNESCO merit award for conservation

Byculla station has received the Award of Merit by UNESCO Asia Pacific for cultural heritage conservation 2022. The station was built in 1853 and continues to accommodate lakhs of commuters daily. The first train of the country passed through Byculla station almost one-and-a-half centuries ago. It has been restored to its original Gothic, heritage, architectural glory by Abha Narain Lambah Associates as their CSR initiative under the guidance of Central Railway officials.

Lambah said, “The project we undertook during the Covid lockdown. We made use of migrant labourers who were stranded and present within the station precincts to complete the restoration.” “We peeled off all the cement and paint on the basalt stone facade of the buildings and restored to its original image,” added Lambah.During the restoration process, the original signage bracket designs were discovered on site. The grill is now painted as per the historic paint scrapes found on site and stands of teak wood panelling forming a large ticketing window with a tinted glass fanlight