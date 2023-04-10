CAA and NRC was not specifically for Muslim communities: Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) was not specifically for Muslim communities but for sending back those who are staying in the nation illegally.

People used to say that if BJP came into power then it will not consider BR Ambedkar’s Constitution. The BJP was never against the Muslim community.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed that more people from the Opposition camp would join the BJP ahead of the elections in 2024. BJP leader also said he cannot guess any names from the Opposition bloc who might switch their loyalties. The elections to Lok Sabha as well as the Maharashtra Assembly are due next year.