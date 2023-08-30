Case filed against Kalicharan Maharaj for controversial statement in Pune

Pune City Police booked Kalicharan Maharaj, aka Abhijeet Sarag, for a controversial statement against religion at a Pune event. The case emerged after police received a clip of the objectionable statement, which they thoroughly verified.

According to reports, on March 11, Kalicharan Maharaj was invited as a guest to the 'Hindu Janjagarn Sabha,' an event on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary at Sun City Road. At the event, he made some objectionable statements that according to police could hurt religious sentiments. A case has been registered at Sinhagad Police Station, and investigations are ongoing.

Kalicharan has a history of being booked for previous instances of controversial religious remarks. He has also faced arrests due to his objectionable statement.