Case filed against Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale for offensive post against Sharad Pawar

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale has found herself in the midst of controversy for posting an offensive post about Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on her Facebook account. The NCP office bearer Swapnil Netke has filed a case against the actress at Kalwa police station. Ketaki Chitale has shared a poem written by a person named Advocate Nitin Bhave on her Facebook post. Recently Sharad Pawar presented a poem by Jawahar Rathore and he was criticised by the BJP party workers for it. Ketki too has posted this post in a reply to that poem.

Swapnil Netke, NCP party office bearer said, "Actress Ketki Chitale has posted a defamatory post against Sharad Pawar. It has caused outrage among party leaders, activists and the people. The question of law and order may also arise due to such posts. Ketki has created animosity between the two political parties by posting such posts. We have lodged a complaint with the Kalwa police station alleging that Ketki had made a defamatory post against Sharad Pawar. She is likely to be arrested in the case. "Meanwhile, on the work front, she is mostly known for her role in Ambat Goad, which was aired on the Star Pravah in 2012. She became popular after playing the character of Aboli on the show. Later, she was seen in Saas Bina Sasural, which was released in 2012 and Tuza Maza Breakup in 2017. In 2021 she was expected to be seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 3 but later she denied being a part of the show. According to the reports, the actor said, “Not at all! I will not be participating in Bigg Boss Marathi’s upcoming season. I’m not sure why it’s announced every year that I’ll be competing in Bigg Boss Marathi. No, I will not be a contestant in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3."