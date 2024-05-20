Case Registered Against Two for Hoarding Collapse on Pune-Solapur Highway

A case has been registered against two persons, in connection with a hoarding that collapsed in front of Gulmohar Lawns Hotel near the Kavadi Pat toll plaza on the Pune-Solapur highway on Saturday. Police officer Ajinkya Jojare (29), a resident of Loni Kalbhor, lodged a complaint at Loni Kalbhor police station.

The accused have been identified as Sharad Dnyaneshwar Kamthe, owner of Gulmohar Lawns, Sanjay Sambhaji Navale of Samrat Group, and Balasaheb Baban Shinde. Sanjay Navale and Balasaheb Shinde of Samrat Group were given the task of erecting hoardings and changing advertisements near the parking lot in front of Gulmohar Lawns. The Saturday collapse had injured two people.

Senior police inspector Shashikant Chavan of Loni Kalbhor police station, sub-inspector Ratnadeep Birajdar, constable Ramdas Memane, Amaldar Ajinkya Jojare, and their colleagues rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident. After an investigation by the police, it was found that the hoardings were constructed without any permission from the competent authority, without a structural audit, and with a weak iron skeleton that would pose a threat to the lives of citizens. Police sub-inspector Kiran Dhaygude of Loni Kalbhor police station is investigating the matter further.

After the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse last week which claimed 16 lives in Mumbai, this accident highlights the reality of infrastructural safety in the state and country.